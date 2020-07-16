DepEd dreams electronic dreams of education

  • admin
  • July 16, 2020
  • Editorial
  • Page Views 108

    • A day doesn’t go by without finding myself stumbling on a minimum of a dozen articles and news reports on the Covid-19 outbreak that has taken the world by storm. Globalization in combination with social media amplifies COVID-19 to  wider economic consequences. There is nothing quite so contagious as fear. It’s human to fear the unknown, and despite being similar to other diseases, the Covid-19 strain is a novel entity with little known about it. Therefore, it makes sense for governments and organizations to err on the side of caution. Better be safe than sorry.

    As schools rest for the next two months and plan ahead for September, some schools have already tested the waters and have come up with concrete solutions to respond to the need to make school year 2020-2021 happen. The U.S. may decide to follow China’s lead, where schools for older students have slowly begun reopening with social distancing, small class sizes and other restrictions. These students have their temperatures checked at school gates and show a green symbol on a phone app to prove they are clear from infection risk. Last week, BC Minister of Education Rob Fleming said that it is possible for K-7 students to be back in the classrooms in September, provided phase s 3 and 4 go through without a hitch, and that the second wave that is reported to come in the Fall will not do damage.  Older children can maintain social distancing and wear masks in class and could carry phones allowing for exposure identification. Sending children back in waves could also help by keeping the overall number of students down while routinely testing kids to ensure no one new is getting sick.

    The Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Office III crafted its Learning Continuity Plan for School Year 2020-2021 in response to the challenges of delivering basic education services amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in school year 2020-2021. It has proposed several learning modalities that teachers are currently scrambling to learn in a shirt span of time, but it is definite that face-to-face instruction will not happen.

    One of the said modalities is called modular, where teachers prepare worksheets for students, to be picked up by baranggay officials, distributed to the specific homes of the children and then retrieved at the end of the week to be brought back to school for the teachers to mark. The question is – why the middle man? Why not allow the kids to get their work from school, to have a semblance of being “in school”, and return the work the same way? Will the danger of contamination be less if a total stranger, whose health profile is unknown, delivers the worksheets to these children’s homes? Why not work on a schedule where only certain students are at the schools grounds to get their work and bring them back?

    Another modality is online learning, and we don’t even need to discuss this, because this means electronics and technology that are necessary to deliver instruction in this manner that most schools, especially the public ones, simply do not have. And if the schools don’t have them, does the DepEd expect the children to have them? And is the Philippines ready to increase its national bandwidth for internet connection and Wifi to accommodate all the students who will be online at the same time?

    DepEd needs to come up with more realistic solutions to this issue if they want SY 2020-2021 to happen. A mere insistence on no face-to-face instruction, and electric dreams of online learning  are not enough because they are not realities in a poor country like the Philippines, whose public school enrollment has just ballooned 300% because families cannot afford to send their children to private schools even if they wanted to. The more the Philippine government and the DepEd stop dreaming, the better the upcoming school year will be for the children.

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Masking a Scare

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      New book tells inspiring story of Darryl Andaya

      Darryl Andaya knows what it’s like to overcome challenges. Now 20 years old, Andaya of Burnaby, B.C. was born with Down Syndrome. That disability didn’t prevent him from scaling the heights of achievement. Andaya is a world champion in taekwondo. In 2019, Andaya represented Canada at the inaugural International ...

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Mel Tobias Plaza in Vancouver a source of Filipino community pride

      A plaza in Vancouver that was named after the late Mel Tobias is serving as a symbol of pride for the Filipino Canadian community. Tobias was a beloved figure in the community. The plaza is located at the southwest corner of Kingsway and Joyce Avenue. Tobias wore many hats ...

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Fil-Canadian Beauty representing BC at Miss Universe Canada

      Filipino take beauty pageants seriously. With a bevy of beautiful women from Aparri to Jolo, each beauty distinctive from the heritage to which one belongs, Filipinas have graced beauty pageants ever since it was invented, with several Miss Universe and other prestigious beauty pageants being held in the Philippines, and ...

    • 13 July 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      ABS-CBN loses bid for new franchise

      The legislative franchises committee of the House of Representatives on July 10 rejected ABS-CBN Corp’s application for a new franchise. According to ABS-CBN’s news account, this means “permanently shutting down a major part of the country’s largest media network”. According to the network, the development drew accusations that authorities ...

    • 09 July 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

      The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has recently unveiled the 10 finalists who will compete in the Short Film Category in this year’s edition of the annual fest. The finalists are: Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori; Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To ...

    %d bloggers like this: