Mission angels set family recollection

Thank you, President Duterte and Senator Nene Pimentel for those statements on the planned impeachment of VP Leni Robredo as ordered by Speaker Bebot Alvarez in his rage.

“No basis” stressed Duterte on Leni’s impeachment case and echoed by the astute elder Pimentel. The President even added that she was free to speak her mind. Of course, the anti-Robredo group will not like the president’s nor Pimentel’s pronouncements. There is hope apparently in the muddled national scenario!

Amid all the political bickering and character assassinations happening around us, we had a few hours of spiritual reflections with Fr. Jerry Orbos last week, after he got back from leading 191 pilgrims to the Holy Land.

It was hard work, he admitted, even with three other priests he invited to go with the group. Besides he had his first attack of gout, but he was able to walk the pilgrims thru the Holy Land. At least once in your lives, he admonished us, to go on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

And speaking of Fr. Orbos, our spiritual director for our group of Mission Angels, he will again lead the Family Recollection at the Meralco Theater on Palm Sunday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will have a group of SVD priests to concelebrate with him the Palm Sunday mass with a special guest priest, and to hear confessions of the faithful.

Everybody is welcome to join us as his traditional offering of the Mission Angels is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and donors like AB Leisure Corp. Amb. and Mrs. Manolo Lopez, Bobby L. Joseph, Executive Resources, XO Heritage Bistro, and “talents” like the XVD, Oasis of Love Music Ministry, Cocoy Laurel and Friends, Angelo Lobrin, and The Angelos.

They are all “sukis” of the Mission Angels for the past two decades and they make up for our happy recollection. There will also be the traditional blessing of the palms for those who will bring their “palmeras” or buy from the SVD seminarians in the theater lobby

The Angelos led by its founder George S. Tagle is now on its third generation, thus its new name The Angelos 3rd Gen. The boys are George, Johann Enriquez, Paul Jacob, Gerard Bayot, and PJ Gonzales. They retain their “Il Divo” style, which have become their trademark style but have added danceable and pop tunes to their repertoire.

They are in great demand among Fil-Am communities abroad and by corporate event planners. Well now, they are about to fill our air lanes with an anti-drugs song and video from the Department of Health. The lively song and dance, (courtesy of Usec Dr. Eric Tayag) was composed by Fil-American Jay Aisa from San Francisco, and arranged by Carlo Gervais from Los Angeles.

The Angelos were also presented in a live concert at Antonio Leanos’s solo art exhibit, “Descendants of Eden” last Thursday at the ArtistSpace at the Ayala Museum by the Pinto Art Gallery.

Those thinking of joining us on April 9 for Mission Angels Family Recollection, please come early to avoid the rush and check out the books on sale at the lobby authored by Fr. Jerry Orbos, and healing priest Fr. Fernando Suarez of the Missionaries of Mary Mother of the Poor.

International Education Specialists (Inter-Ed) of Makati City is bringing to the Philippines one of the most trusted hospitality career organizations in the world to meet with Filipino hospitality students who aspire for paid internships in the United States to enhance their experiences and launch their careers in the field of pastry and cuisine.

Inter-Ed, which has been the pioneer in student counseling and placement for studies and internships in leading foreign academic institutions since 1980, is inviting culinary students from local hotel schools and culinary art academies to attend and avail themselves of the exciting opportunity during the event scheduled in the morning of April 6 at the Inter-Ed office, second floor, Trafalgar Plaza, 105 H.V. de la Costa St., Salcedo Village.

During the affair, culinary intern-applicants will be interviewed by the preferred internship partner for hundreds of luxury hotels in major US cities for immediate placement.

Among the host organizations are prominent names in the US and international hospitality industry, such as Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Hyatt, IHG Hotels, Hilton, Accor, Sheraton, St. Regis, Marriott, Radisson, Langham, Peninsula, and Waldorf Astoria.

The duration of the internship is usually 12 months, while the processing period typically takes from six to eight weeks.

Aside from deriving an enjoyable and enriching cultural experience in the US, successful culinary interns will receive a competitive stipend of $12 to $18.25 per hour and have a fast career growth in supervisory roles, supplemental benefits and tax return.

Applicants for the internship programs should have a Hospitality or Culinary degree, six months of relevant work experience, fluency in English and be motivated, enthusiastic, and professional.

They are required to bring with them their transcript of records, resumes, and passports. Parents are welcome to accompany their children-applicants. Culinary students who have graduated less than two years ago will have priority for placement.

Advance registration for the April 6 event may be made online through Inter-Ed’s Facebook/interedspecialists, 63 918 904 1282 (mb.com.ph)

