Upcoming TFW Conference: Building and Strengthening Workers' Solidarity

  November 20, 2016
    • In the last decade, there has been a shift towards bringing in an increased number of temporary foreign workers (TFWs) across Canada.  Meanwhile, programs and policies that can protect and promote their rights and welfare are lacking.  And in many cases, they may be isolated from progressive organizations that can assist them.

    To address this, Migrante BC is organizing a two-day conference this December to create a space where advocates from different communities can come together with TFWs to formulate actions to advance their rights and welfare.

    TFW-posterThe conference, “Building and Strengthening Workers’ Solidarity”, will be held December 3rd to 4th at the Unifor Hall, 326 12th Street, New Westminster.

    Day One will feature keynote speaker York University Professor Ethel Tungohan, workshops on various urgent issues, and a lunch panel of courageous TFWs who will share their “Stories of Struggle and Hope”.

    Day Two will focus on the youth and the role they play in forwarding a progressive movement that fights for the rights of all workers.  It will also include an “inter-generational” dialogue that will allow for a sharing of experiences with our elders in the labour and social justice movements. Migrante will also have an Art Sale and Solidarity Night with different cultural presentations by TFWs and advocates.

    The TFW  conference will bring together lawyers, union leaders, and representatives from the academe, church, youth and other sectors from the Filipino-Canadian and other communities across the Lower Mainland.

    The conference fee is $75 for both days and this includes a conference kit and all meals and refreshments.  Partnership and advertising opportunities are also available.  Funds raised will go towards our conference costs.  For those who can only attend for a day, registration is $50 for Dec3/$25 for Dec 4.

    For more  information and on how to register and be a sponsor partner, please email Jane Ordinario at migrante.event@gmail.com.

    By: E Maestro

