Essential Oils in the Bible Scriptures

“Is any sick among you? Let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord…”

James 5:14

Essential oils are nothing new. Essential oils have been used to support the body, mind and spirit since before the time of record keeping as we know it.

The story of oils begins with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, a magnificent garden filled with the scents of flowers, trees and other plants. We learn that God intended us to live in environment with gentle scents of essential oils. God intended us to use plants as our medicines.

In the Bible, essential oils are referenced 264 times and 33 different types of oils are mentioned.

The following are 10 essential oils mentioned in the bible:

Myrrh is the most mentioned herb in the Bible. It was given to the Christ child then offered to him while on the cross (Matthew 2:11)

Frankincense is the second most mentioned oils of the Bible, and was used for religious rituals, flavoring food, and all manner of healing. (Leviticus 2:1)

Sandalwood (“aloes”) were a gift Nicodemus brought to Jesus. It is known for its ability to nurture various body systems. (John 19:39)

Cypress essential oil is shown to support cardio and immune function. (Isaiah 41:19)

Cassia was a key ingredient in the incense used in temple worship. It stimulates feelings of joy, happiness and emotional healing. (Psalms 45:8)

Cedarwood “cedars of Lebanon” were acclaimed for their durability and used to build Solomon’s famous temple. This would allow him to continuously breathe the cedarwood oil and think clearly, administering wise decisions (Leviticus 14:17)

Galbanum was one of the four oils in the holy incense, which has been burned in Jewish temples for millennia (Exodus 30:34)

Onycha was an ingredient in the “pure and holy” perfume or incense the Lord commanded Moses to make. (Exodus 30:34)

Spikenard was used in the custom of anointing the head or feet of distinguished guests. (Song of Solomon 1:12)

Hyssop was likely used in practices and rituals intended to purify and cleanse. This fragrant oil helps keep the air smelling fresh (Psalms 51:7, Exodus 12:22)

**************

About the Author

Charito Kaay is Founder of Vibrant ALIVE. As a Natural Health Educator and Certified Lifestyle Coach, she empowers people to reduce everyday harmful chemicals in their homes towards a healthier and abundant life. Four years ago, she discovered the difference essential oils made in her daily life and is passionate about sharing with others. For information you can contact Charito at CoachCharito@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...