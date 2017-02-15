‘Home is Best’ in action

We know that most people want to live in their own homes for as long as possible. In fact, eight out of 10 Fraser Health seniors who are over age 85 live in their own homes.

Fraser Health is developing more services in the community to help older adults stay healthy, stay out of hospital and stay in their homes rather than be admitted to residential care. Our ‘Home is Best’ philosophy notes that home (whether condo, apartment or shared accommodation), not hospital, is the best place to continue a recovery from an illness or injury as long as the right health supports and non-medical community services are in place to prevent readmission.

What kind of support is available from Fraser Health?

Regular visits by a community health worker (home support) to provide personal care such as assistance with bathing, toileting, grooming, or dressing and helping you manage your medications, if necessary.

Assistance with caring for post-surgery wounds by a nurse, either at home or in a community clinic.

Visits by a community health worker to give a breather to family members who may be providing some of your care.

Referral to a day program in the community, where a variety of activities take place in a group setting.

Continuing rehabilitation through short-term in-home physiotherapy or occupational therapy, or outpatient services, or referral to private clinics in the community.

Assessment by a Home Health occupational or physical therapist with recommendations for equipment and/or exercises to help you perform everyday tasks like toileting, bathing, grooming or getting about your home.

Referral to the Red Cross Health Equipment Loan Program to borrow a bath seat, walker, wheelchair, lift, hospital bed etc or other necessary equipment for a short time if you can’t afford to rent from a private vendor.

Subscription to Lifeline , a personal emergency response system with help available at the push of a button.

, a personal emergency response system with help available at the push of a button. Fraser Health Crisis Line for free emotional support with mental health problems or addictions 24/7. 1-877-820-7444.

What kind of support is available from your family/friends and local community organizations (non-profit and private)?

Meal programs such as Meals on Wheels, frozen meal delivery programs.

Your pharmacy can “blister-pack” your medications to make it easier for you to know which pills to take each day.

Better at Home , a non-profit organization provides non-medical services that vary by community but may include friendly visiting, transportation to appointments, light yard work, minor home repairs, snow shoveling, light housekeeping, grocery shopping.

BC 2-1-1. One call connects you to an information and referral specialist with numbers for all community, government and social services.

8-1-1 HealthLink BC. 24/7 free health advice from a nurse; nutrition information from a dietitian, advice about drugs and pills from a pharmacist.

How do I access Fraser Health’s home-based services?

Getting answers to any care issue at home begins with a call to Fraser Health’s Service Line 1-855-412-2121. It’s your connection to all health care services at home including palliative care, and includes access to subsidized residential care, assisted living and respite care.

Our customer service staff will ask questions to determine which of our services best addresses your needs. The appropriate staff will then work with you to determine your best care options, and will visit your home to complete an assessment.

How much do Home Health care services cost?

Depending on your income, there may be a charge for home support services supplied by Fraser Health or one of its affiliated agencies. There are no charges for professional services such as nursing, case management, occupational therapy, or physiotherapy provided by Fraser Health.

Home support, which refers to care of a person’s intimate needs such as bathing, dressing and grooming, may be provided on either a short term, or long term basis:

Short-term care services provide home support when there is a time-limited need for it – for example, after emergency hip surgery to help with personal care. There is no charge for this service. If your care needs become chronic and require ongoing home support, you will need long-term care service.

Long-term care servicesprovide home support for clients with ongoing care needs and may be subject to a charge. Client costs are based on client/spousal income.

More information

Visit fraserhealth.ca for more information on home and community care.

