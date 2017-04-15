Surrey Memorial Hospital’s state-of-the-art mental health unit opening soon

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 15, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 30

    • SURREY – A state-of-the-art unit for children and adolescents with urgent mental health issues is set to open this spring at Surrey Memorial Hospital. The Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Stabilization Unit (CAPSU) will be home to a Snoezelen™ Room, a multi-sensory environment used to help reduce agitation and anxiety and stimulate and encourage communication, the first of its kind for children and youth in a hospital psychiatric unit in Canada.

    CAPSU will serve young people from across the Fraser Health region, aged six to 17, who need a five- to seven-day stay in hospital for stabilization. Cloverdale Paint, one of the city’s oldest and most successful family-owned businesses, has contributed $1 million to the new unit through the Surrey Hospital & Outpatient Centre Foundation. The unit will be named in their honour – the Cloverdale Paint Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Stabilization Unit.

    Over the past 11 months, the space formerly occupied by the hospital’s old emergency department has been transformed into a therapeutic environment for children and adolescents experiencing an acute mental health crisis.

    CAPSU will provide care to children and adolescents in a more appropriate setting. The specialized care team on this 10-bed unit will include psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, social workers, occupational therapists and youth care counsellors. Currently, young people in the Fraser Health region who need urgent inpatient care are admitted to the six-bed unit at BC Children’s Hospital when a bed is available. If not, they either remain in the emergency department or are admitted to a pediatric ward or adult psychiatric unit in their local hospital.

    CAPSU will open in late May. In addition to Cloverdale Paint’s contribution of $1 million to the Surrey Hospital & Outpatient Centre Foundation’s fundraising campaign for CAPSU, the Province is providing $2.2 million and Fraser Health is investing $820,000 in capital costs to create CAPSU, plus $4 million in annual operating costs.

    Cloverdale Paint was established in 1933, and the corporate head office is still headquartered in Surrey. The company is the largest Canadian-owned and operated paint and coatings manufacturer, operating in the United States and Canada.

    The community has donated more than $2 million to the Foundation to make CAPSU a therapeutic environment that complements the work of the specialized child and youth mental health professionals on the unit.

    Today’s announcement supports a number of provincial priority areas that will help better meet the needs of people struggling with mental health and/or substance use issues. Budget 2017, with $165 million provided in targeted mental health and substance use supports and services, is helping government address gaps in the system. It is providing patients and families with better information and ways to navigate the system, and integrating and coordinating services throughout the province. The Ministry of Health invests about $1.45 billion each year to support people in need of mental health and/or substance use services and supports.(media@fraserhealth.ca)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Rising Up Coalition: Protect TFWs from Bad Recruiters and Employers

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 15 April 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Surrey Memorial Hospital’s state-of-the-art mental health unit opening soon

      SURREY – A state-of-the-art unit for children and adolescents with urgent mental health issues is set to open this spring at Surrey Memorial Hospital. The Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Stabilization Unit (CAPSU) will be home to a Snoezelen™ Room, a multi-sensory environment used to help reduce agitation and anxiety and ...

    • 15 April 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Rising Up Coalition: Protect TFWs from Bad Recruiters and Employers

      It is illegal to charge a worker a fee for work in B.C. We understand that and yet we know this exchange of money happens.  Yes, it is illegal but that has not stopped recruiters from charging fees for migrant workers to work in Canada. Recruitment fees are not ...

    • 15 April 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Re-used water vital for the environment

      ANGEL THOUGHTS “Jesus’ Crucifixion was the opening up of the Divine heart so that we could see that no sin of ours could finally separate us from the love of God.” —Bishop Robert Baron * * * A happy Palm Sunday to you all! May the triumphant entry of ...

    • 14 April 2017
      20 hours ago No comment

      Explore Canada’s diversity through dance with Dance Canada: A Celebration of International Dance Day in Richmond

      Richmond, BC – Celebrate Canada’s rich multicultural diversity with Dance Canada: A Celebration of International Dance Day in Richmond, BC on April 28 and 29, 2017.   Richmond residents and those in neighbouring communities are invited to celebrate Richmond’s rich cultural and artistic diversity through dance workshops and performances ...

    • 14 April 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      Bob McMurray Named Surrey’s ‘Citizen of the Year’

      Surrey, BC – Surrey City Council has named Bob McMurray as Surrey’s 2017 Citizen of the Year. The announcement was made at last night’s annual City of Surrey Volunteer Appreciation Celebration. The Citizen of the Year award honours an individual who has given long-standing and exceptional community service towards ...

    %d bloggers like this: