APPLYING FOR A STUDY PERMIT

To apply for a study permit, you will need to identify the institution by its designated learning institution number on the application form. This number can be found on the designated learning institution list, which will be published on the CIC website by June 1, 2014.

You must also meet the standard eligibility criteria for a study permit.

You must prove that you have enough money to pay for your:

tuition fees;

living expenses for yourself and any family members who come with you to Canada; and

return transportation for yourself and any family members who come with you to Canada.

You must be a law-abiding citizen with no criminal record and not be a risk to the security of Canada. You may have to provide a police certificate.

You must be in good health and willing to undergo a medical examination, if necessary.

You must satisfy an immigration officer that you will leave Canada at the end of your authorized stay.

Six months or less of study

A study permit is not needed if you want to take short-term courses or programs of study of six months or less. You may enrol in short-term programs at any learning institution, regardless of whether or not it is designated.

If, however, you would like to get a study permit for studies of six months or less, you must attend a designated learning institution.

If you are from a non-visa-exempt country, you must have a valid visitor visa.

Changing institution or program

If you are thinking about changing your institution or your program, you need to make sure that you meet the conditions of your study permit on an ongoing basis. This includes the requirements to be enrolled at a designated learning institution (DLI) and to be actively pursuing your studies while you are in Canada.

Changing institution at the post-secondary level

If you applied for a study permit to attend a post-secondary institution after June 1, 2014, you must notify Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) via your account every time you change institutions. You are not required to apply for a new study permit when changing institutions that are at the same level of study (e.g., from a college to a university).

For example, you must notify CIC if you submit a letter of acceptance from the University of Ottawa when you apply for your study permit but then transfer to Carleton University once you arrive in Canada.

You are not required to notify CIC when you change institution if:

you applied for a study permit prior to June 1, 2014;

you were issued a study permit to attend an institution at the primary or secondary level; or

you obtained a study permit as the family member of a study or work permit holder (i.e., you were not required to submit a letter of acceptance when applying for a study permit).

Get step-by-step instructions on how to notify CIC that you have changed DLI’s using your account.

Working off campus

New rules that take effect on June 1, 2014, make it easier for study permit holders to work off campus. Full-time students pursuing an academic, professional or vocational training program at a designated learning institution will be:

eligible to work off campus without a work permit;

allowed to work off campus for up to 20 hours per week during a regular academic session and full time during regularly scheduled breaks; and

able to work off campus immediately rather than waiting six months.

To be able to work in Canada, however, you must be registered and enrolled at your designated learning institution, and you must get a Social Insurance Number from Service Canada.

On June 1, 2014, the Off-Campus Work Permit Program (OCWPP) was terminated as part of the regulatory changes to the International Student Program. Students who hold a study permit and a work permit under the OCWPP may continue to work off campus under their existing Off-Campus Work Permit. However, participating institutions are no longer required to provide attendance and status reports of Off-Campus Work Permit holders via the Electronic Notification System (ENS).

On June 1, 2014, if you hold a study permit and a work permit under the Off-Campus Work Permit Program, you may continue to work off campus under your existing Off-Campus Work Permit.

On June 1, 2014, if you hold a study permit and you have applied for but not yet received your Off-Campus Work Permit, you should wait for your work permit application to be processed and begin working off campus once you have received your Off-Campus Work Permit.

On June 1, 2014, if you hold a study permit but you have not yet applied for an Off-Campus Work Permit, you are authorized to work off campus without a work permit as long as you meet the eligibility requirements for working off campus.

If you apply for a study permit on or after June 1, 2014, the conditions relating to your eligibility to work off-campus will be written on your study permit.

In all scenarios, you must continue to meet the conditions of your study permit in order to remain eligible for off-campus work. If you are studying English or French as a second language (ESL/FSL), or participating in general interest or preparatory courses, you will not be eligible to work during your studies, unless you become eligible to apply for a work permit with a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment from Employment and Social Development Canada.

It is your responsibility and your employer’s responsibility to ensure that you are eligible to work off campus without a work permit before you begin working. If you begin working off campus without meeting the eligibility requirements, you may be subject to enforcement action under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations.

*** strictly taken from CIC website

A Canadian Certified Immigration Consultant, Certified Senior Advisor and a Notary Public in the City of Burnaby, Editha Corrales Nelson’s preferred areas of practice are Powers of Attorney, Wills Preparation, International Legal Documents, Name Changes, Affidavits, Letters of Invitation, Statutory Declarations, Drafting of Business Contracts and other notarial services. For an appointment, please call: 604-777-2757.

The following should not be construed as providing legal advice and information in this column is intended only as a general guide and should not be applied to specific circumstances without further consultation. For more information on the subject, contact Editha Corrales Nelson at 604-777-2757 or email: corrales@shaw.ca.

Like this: Like Loading...