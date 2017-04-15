Re-used water vital for the environment

ANGEL THOUGHTS

“Jesus’ Crucifixion was the opening up of the Divine heart so that we could see that no sin of ours could finally separate us from the love of God.” —Bishop Robert Baron

* * *

A happy Palm Sunday to you all! May the triumphant entry of Jesus before his Passion and Death remind us how much He loves us all! The Family Recollection of the Mission Angels at the Meralco Theatre will be televised live over PTV 4 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. today. If you are traveling home or for a vacation, ride, drive, fly safe!

* * *

Summertime is here and we all should be preparing for any water shortage. Manila Water (too bad we are not in their zone) intensifies its campaign towards proper wastewater management in Metro Manila’s East Zone under its Used Water Master Plan.

The target for the company in terms of used water services is full sewer and sanitation coverage of its entire concession area by 2037. As of December 2016, Manila Water has installed an aggregate of 133,327 sewer connections within the East Zone since the start of its concession period, serving a total of 182,554 households. For the whole of 2016, 9,598 new sewer connections were installed, benefitting 10,184 households, while 246 kilometers of sewer pipes were cleaned within the same period.

The company also, we were told in our Bulong Pulungan media forum ,continues to promote its desludging services to its customers, (yes, there is such a service, even for Maynilad clients, too) offering scheduled cleaning of septic tanks with no additional charges. From January to December 2016, Manila Water was able to empty 82,143 septic tanks, benefitting 364,265 households in the entire East Zone.

To complete the used water services, Manila Water currently operates and maintains 39 sewage treatment plants (STP) and two septage treatment plants (SpTP), to ensure that used water collected from its customers is treated and cleaned before being discharged back into Metro Manila’s waterways. Where does the discharge water go? To treatment plants which have consistently passed the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) effluent quality standards, averaging 99.8 percent compliance over that past five years as against the required 95 percent compliance set by the department. More treatment plants are being constructed and more sewer networks are being laid to further increase sewer coverage within its concession. Manila Water recently inaugurated two STPs, the Taguig North Sewage Treatment Plant and the Marikina North Sewage Treatment Plant, while their respective complementing sewer networks are still undergoing completion. Currently being constructed is the Sewage Treatment Plant in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City, which is the centerpiece of the North and South Pasig Sewer System Project. All three STPs have a combined

capacity of treating up to 275 million liters per day (MLD) of used water, which is targeted to benefit a total of 1.6 million population.

With the ultimate goal of helping rehabilitate Metro Manila’s major three-river system (Marikina, San Juan, and Pasig Rivers), Manila Water acknowledges that it has a gargantuan task ahead with its Used Water Master Plan. We need the help of everyone, Jeric Sevilla, head of corporate communications stressed. To promote proper used water management. “Toka Toka” was launched to help revive the city’s waterways, thru proper solid waste management and segregation; desludging of household septic tank every five years; connecting to existing sewer lines; and educating the community on proper wastewater management and the environment.

Conrad Manila recently announced the appointment of genial Michael Albaña as director of business development. With over 20 years’ experience in upscale hotel chains, Michael brings to Conrad Manila his deep understanding of the domestic and international hospitality industry, profound marketing experience, professionalism and new ideas. Michael will be responsible for leading the Conrad Manila in sales, revenue, event management, and marketing.

Conrad Manila’s General Manager Harald Feurstein is fully supportive of the appointment. He said, “We are pleased to have Michael join the Conrad Manila team in the role of director of business development. His strong understanding of the luxury hotel sector makes him a good fit to the property and a strong leader to the business development team.”

Michael is excited about his appointment to be part of a “great international brand and I am looking forward to continuing to strengthen the hotel’s leading position in the market.”

Conrad Manila offers the popular Conrad Concierge mobile app, which gives global luxury travelers the ability to customize details of their hotel stay before, during and after visit via a smartphone or tablet. Whether it’s pre-selecting bath amenities or checking-in while in-transit from the airport, guests can access a variety of features by using the app.

* * *

Here are creative writing classes for your youngsters teens from multi-awarded book author Neni Sta. Romana Cruz.

Young Writers’ Summer Hangout (individual classes): April 22, 29, May 13, 20, 27, and June 3 (1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Wonder of Words Workshop (6 sessions): May 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, and 19 (1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for eight to 12 years old; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for 13 to 17 years old) at Fully Booked Bonifacio High Street. For registration & fee details, writethingsph@gm ail.com.

“Writing That Works” and “Photography That Gets Published” workshops will be given by Chelo Banal-Formoso and Mandy Navasero, respectively. Day one, consisting of lectures and actual exercises, will be held on April 27, Thursday, at Two Gardens in Silang, Cavite. Day two, consisting of sharing and critiques, will be held on May 4 at the LRI Bldg., Rm. 329, LRI Design Plaza, Makati City. To sign up, call 02 896 3208 or 63 995 791 8191 or email luzamandolina@gmail.com or drop by LRI Design Plaza.

And on May 15, one-day travel photography to Lukban’s PAHIYAS Fiesta. Lunch at Potter by Ugu Bigyan. (mb.com)

