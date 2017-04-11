Adamson ends slump, downs UE

What a relief for the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Needing a win to avoid the embarrassment of going 0-14, the Lady Falcons got their wish yesterday with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 win over the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Adamson did not only end 13 games of futility but 20 games overall dating back last season.

And they fashioned it out in breezy manner as they took only 71 minutes to dispatch the Lady Warriors.

Adamson American coach Airess Padda was all praises for her stalwarts, saying it didn’t matter if they finished the season tied with the Lady Warriors at the cellar.

“This one victory feels like 10 wins for me,” said Padda, who took over the squad just 10 months ago.

“We haven’t been playing consistent volleyball this season. There were bright moments, some little spurts, but (today), I’m just glad that they gave their best effort,” she added.

Though already out of the Final Four pictures, Adamson showed its thirst for victory by dominating the attack line, 36-24. They also took advantage of UE’s 30 errors.

They took a 17-9 lead in the third with Jessica Galanza leading the team’s onslaught, and never looked back.

Adamson’s win, likewise, avenged its 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18 loss to UE in the first round last March 5 to make it doubly sweet.

Galanza, who missed a match a week before due to fatigue, returned with a solid game of 15 points, including 13 kills, while Joy Dacoron added 10 points including nine hits.

Galanza also helped in their floor defense by adding 18 digs.

Adamson’s defense was also impressive as UE’s top gun Shaya Adorador scored only 9 points.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University seeks to make a Final Four return after a one-year absence as it tackles Adamson today in the football tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field. A draw in the 2 p.m. match will be enough for the Tamaraws to become the third semifinalist. (K. Satumbaga, mb)

Like this: Like Loading...