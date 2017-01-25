Alyssa Valdez to fly back from Thailand for SEAG tryouts

She was the country’s flag-bearer in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games, but will Alyssa Valdez return to see action in the 2016 SEA Games?

Francis Vicente, newly appointed head coach of the national women’s team, made it clear that athletes must attend a series of tryouts if they want to represent the country.

The Manila tryout will be on January 28, 29 and 31, and unfortunately for Valdez, she will be playing her first game with 3BB Nakornonnt in Thailand.

“If she really wants to play for the national team kailangan niya pumunta sa tryouts,” said Vicente, who was Valdez’s high school coach.

He said Valdez can also join the tryouts in Cebu and Davao in February if she can’t make it to the Manila tryouts.

“Galing sa akin yan from the root itself. Ayoko na mabansagan na may kinikilingan ako,” Vicente stressed.

“Ayaw ko na kukunin ko siya na ‘O halika rito ‘wag ka na mag tryout.’ Unfair naman ‘yun sa iba, kina Myla Pablo, Gretchel Soltones na magaling din naman.”

But Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. vice president Peter Cayco Valdez said Valdez will fly back to attend the tryouts.

“May mga break (sila na) two to three days. Uuuwi daw siya para mag-tryout,” he said.

Up to 20 players will make up the national training pool that will represent the country in international tournaments. The names of the successful athletes will be announced late next month.(PS)

Like this: Like Loading...