vicente-valdez

Alyssa Valdez to fly back from Thailand for SEAG tryouts

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 25, 2017
  • Filipino Athletes
  • Page Views 34

    • VolleyballShe was the country’s flag-bearer in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games, but will Alyssa Valdez return to see action in the 2016 SEA Games?

    Francis Vicente, newly appointed head coach of the national women’s team, made it clear that athletes must attend a series of tryouts if they want to represent the country.

    The Manila tryout will be on January 28, 29 and 31, and unfortunately for Valdez, she will be playing her first game with 3BB Nakornonnt in Thailand.

    “If she really wants to play for the national team kailangan niya pumunta sa tryouts,” said Vicente, who was Valdez’s high school coach.

    He said Valdez can also join the tryouts in Cebu and Davao in February if she can’t make it to the Manila tryouts.

    “Galing sa akin yan from the root itself. Ayoko na mabansagan na may kinikilingan ako,” Vicente stressed.

    “Ayaw ko na kukunin ko siya na ‘O halika rito ‘wag ka na mag tryout.’ Unfair naman ‘yun sa iba, kina Myla Pablo, Gretchel Soltones na magaling din naman.”

    But Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. vice president Peter Cayco Valdez said Valdez will fly back to attend the tryouts.

    “May mga break (sila na) two to three days. Uuuwi daw siya para mag-tryout,” he said.

    Up to 20 players will make up the national training pool that will represent the country in international tournaments. The names of the successful athletes will be announced late next month.(PS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    The next John Lloyd Cruz

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • vicente-valdez
      25 January 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Alyssa Valdez to fly back from Thailand for SEAG tryouts

      She was the country’s flag-bearer in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games, but will Alyssa Valdez return to see action in the 2016 SEA Games? Francis Vicente, newly appointed head coach of the national women’s team, made it clear that athletes must attend a series of tryouts if they want ...

    • joshua_garcia/john_Lloyd
      24 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      The next John Lloyd Cruz

      After his effective portrayal in the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Vince & Kath & James, many say that Joshua Garcia is the next John Lloyd Cruz, not to mention his physical semblance to the latter. In his previous interviews, the former Pinoy Big Brother All In housemate ...

    • pia_marlon
      24 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Pia finds her match in Marlon

      Reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach recently opened up about her relationship with Filipino-Swiss race car driver Marlon Stockinger. “We are together,” Wurtzbach confirmed in a live interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo last Monday. “I’m glad that I finally met somebody who’s very secure with himself and who understands ...

    • trump-on-canada-trade-deals
      23 January 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Trump advisor assures Canada: don’t worry

      A top economic advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump has a message for Canadians. Stephen Schwarzman said that Canada shouldn’t worry about the pending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA. Schwarzman is chair of the investment firm Blackstone Group, and he heads Trump’s Strategic and ...

    • iza_ben
      23 January 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Steady does it for Iza Calzado

      Iza Calzado denies she is already engaged to her businessman boyfriend, Ben Wintle. Chided in a recent interview that maybe she’s just keeping it under wraps, the actress said, “Waley talaga. Feeling ko hindi ko naman na masyado kailangan i-secret bilang nasa edad na rin ako.” What if her ...

    %d bloggers like this: