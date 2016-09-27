‘Aqua boy’ pockets bronze and thousand bucks

Angelo Macaraig made sure he won’t be going home empty-handed at the conclusion of 2016 BC Provincials held in Port Coquitlam.

‘Aqua boy’ lived up to his billing after a spectacular finish en route to capturing bronze with a time of 36,69 seconds in 50 m back stroke in the three-day swim meet.

‘Finally hard work pays off,” says dad Deedee referring to his son’s overall performance in the said competition.

Deedee together with his wife Criselyn were in attendance alongside other members of the family and friends in the entire duration of Angelo’s campaign.

Angelo’s parents were very much satisfied on his overall performance where the eleven-year-old lad places fifth in 50 m breast stroke (41.7 seconds), 7th in the 50 m individual medley (1:19.63 seconds) and 11th in 100 m freestyle (1:11.52).

His effort and perseverance was the biggest factor in salvaging the third spot against a bunch of tough competitors in this tournament.

“A good run and Angelo almost got the silver with just a couple of meters behind the eventual second placer,” dad reiterates.

A rewarding accomplishment also made Angelo a thousand bucks richer in this year’s edition of BC Provincials.

“A big thank you to all who supported us during Team Angelo’s campaign whether we win or lose. Your words of wisdom were vital ,” the elder Macaraig added. “ We hope that you’ll continue to support us in our future competition, again maraming salamat po.”

Angelo will try his luck in the international stage as he joins the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) in Tokyo, Japan this coming October.

Last year the young lad wore Canada swimming cap in his Philippines stint, but this time he’ll wear the one with a Philippine logo come October 22-23.

By Alex Mino