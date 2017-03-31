Big cast for Capiz triathlon

    • AROUND 300 participants, including foreign entries, are expected to see action in the first Capiz International Triathlon set on April 22 and 23.

    Organizers of the event dubbed as “TriAksyon,” led by Greg Atienza, are tempering expectations about the holding of the first major international triathlon competition in Capiz.

    Atienza is hoping the meet will help promote sports and tourism in the city known as the “Seafood Capital of the Philippines.”

    “We’re not looking at a huge participation since it’s the first time Capiz will be holding a big international triathlon event,” Atienza said yesterday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

    “But we do hope to promote tourism in the province and make it as an emerging sports hub in the country,” he added.

    Atienza said entries from Thailand, Australia, and voluntary members of the Peace Corps are among the foreign entries joining the event featuring categories in tri-kids, sprint, relay, and standard.

    Majority of the participants come from the neighboring provinces of Panay, Negros, and Cebu.

    “There are others, too, coming from Mindanao, and in other parts of the world,” added Atienza in the session presented by San Miguel Corp., Golden Phoenix Hotel, Accel, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

    The standard race is a 1.5K swim, 40K bike, and 12K run event that will start at the scenic Baybay beach in the city of Roxas and will pass by the century-old Roxas City bridge and the Sta. Monica Parish, a UN heritage site that houses the largest bell in Asia.

    “All of these are ideal for swimming, biking, and running,” Atienza said, adding the champion will receive P30,000.

    The two-day event is being held in conjunction with the foundation day of the province of Capiz. (Malaya)

