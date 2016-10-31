mountain-biking

Canadian magazine reports on Philippines as mountain biking destination

  • jfortaleza
  • October 31, 2016
  • Sports
    • On October 24, 2016, Philippe Tremblay wrote on the website of the Canadian Cycling Magazine (cyclingmagazine.ca) about a cycling trip by riders from the UK to the Philippines.

    One leg of the trip was in Narvacan in Ilocos Sur, and the next one was in Palawan.

    Here is what Tremblay reported:

    “The Philippines probably isn’t the first place you think of when you image world class mountain biking. It would be hard to find somewhere more different to Canada than the Philippines. The Trippin Fellaz are a group from the UK and went to discover what the country had to offer starting their journey in Manila where they quickly discovered the that the trip was likely to be defined by the unrelenting humidity

    “The crew headed to Narvacan to the north of the countries capital on a mission to discover what the Philippines had to offer in the way of trails. It was to this region that is making a bid to become the action sports and horsepower capital that the Trippin Fellaz headed and were not disappointed heading up steep fire roads by pickup before dropping vertically from an outcrop where a paragliding school is being built. The trails wind their way down towards the sun-soaked beaches. The trails and other activities in the area certainly proved it’s reputation for thrill seekers.

    “After a visit in Manila, the next destination was Palawan. The trails passed through burnt shrub land and houses full of three generations of family. Cycling is amazing because the places it can take you.”

