Diaz to promote weightlifting in Metro Manila

  • December 27, 2016
    • Olympic silver medallist Hidilyn Diaz aims to discover new talents when she conducts weightlifting clinics in Metro Manila starting next year.

    The 25-year Diaz hopes that many would pursue the sport that defined her as a person.

    “That is my dream – for weightlifting to become popular because it molds me to become a better individual,” Diaz told The Manila Times in an interview on Tuesday.

    Diaz is scheduled to conduct several clinics in Metro Manila to promote weightlifting.

    “I really want to have a clinic in Manila then arrange a tournament to really promote weightlifting,” she said.

    Diaz, who hails from Brgy. Mampang, Zamboanga City, was also proud of the achievement of her community during the 2016 Batang Pinoy National Championships held in Tagum City, Davao del Norte recently.

    Players from her town won five out of the seven medals at stake in weightlifting.

    Diaz bought a piece of land using the cash incentive she received after ending the Philippines’ 20-year medal drought in the Olympic Games.

    She said that she would allot a portion of her property to be used as a weightlifting gym.

    “I am hoping that it will be done by next year so we can use it to train our future Olympians,” she concluded. (J.R.V. David, MT)

