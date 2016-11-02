Aqua_Boy

'Aqua Boy' gains exposure from int'l swim fest

  November 2, 2016
    That’s how Deedee  Macaraig summarizes his son’s performance in the recently-concluded 2016 Buccaneer International Invitational Swimming Championships held in Tokyo, Japan.

    While  gaining much needed exposure from this kind of competition, Angelo Macaraig learned a lot that that would help him hone his skills in the future.

    The 12-year –old pride of Coquitlam, BC finished  8th and 11th in  50 m backstroke and 50 m breaststroke , respectively, in the two-day swim meet held at St Mary’s  International School  aquatic centre.

    In 100 m individual medley, Angelo ruled the heat and surpassed his seed time by six seconds  en route to finishing a time of 1:21, good enough for 9th overall.

    The son of Deeedee and Criselyn continues to  work hard in the second day, as he helped the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) team won the heat and snatched the bronze overall in the 200 m freestyle relay.

    Angelo’s dad reiterates that tons of lesson was learned from this two-day  competition.

    “We were given the opportunity to compete. What Angelo has done wasn’t enough to be at par with other competitors,” Deedee says. “He (Angelo) gave his best.

    The supportive father of Angelo fully emphasized  that his son needs to improve on upper body and strength.

    “We know now what to do next,” he adds.

    Overall, it was a weekend of  fun and exciting experience for the  young tanker, who gets to compete for the first time in the international stage.

    Angelo received a plaque after his team landed in second place and also took a bunch of ribbon for his splendid performance.

    The PSL squad took home 14 gold and 12 bronze for a total of  26 medals at the conclusion of this year’s edition of international swim meet.

    After the competition, Angelo, together with his dad and mom explore the scenic spot of Japan, specifically, Tokyo Disneyland and hop on a Bullet Train on the way to Osaka.

