‘Aqua Boy’ strikes again in Grand Prix Invitational

Angelo Macaraig displayed superb comeback performance, finishing second in the recently-concluded 2017 Burnaby Barracudas Grand Prix Swim Meet.

The 12-year old swim stalwart sprinted in the last thirty meters to salvage a runner-up finish after a sluggish start in the 100 m freestyle

He surpassed his own best 1:11 in this event by three-tenth of a second quicker for a 1:08 tally.

A solid effort on the part of the young tanker, who started fifth on the lap and speed up just in time to finish second.

Not only that, he finally got a sweet revenge against his toughest nemesis, besting the latter after four events in the 100 m breast stroke.

He has yet to beat that kid until the last event where Angelo poured all his might to outlast his archrival.

Once he got the upper hand , Angelo never relinquish his lead en route to a triumph over the gritty opponent.

A great weekend indeed for the Grade 6 student, who dominated the heat in the 100 m backstroke.

“Well executed and awesome determination, that’s how I described my son’s performance over the last weekend,” says dad Deedee, who shrugged off lack of sleep and fatigue just to support his son’s competition.

He added “ I will do everything for my son.”

The elder Macaraig even set up tent as per request of his son in the Central Outdoor Pool, where the two-day event took place.

This coming weekend, Angelo will compete again in the PoCo Marlins Invitational Swim Meet on June 17-18, to be held at the Centenial Outdoor Pool in Port Coquitlam.

