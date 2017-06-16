‘Aqua Boy’ strikes again in Grand Prix Invitational

  June 16, 2017
  • Filipino Athletes
    • Angelo Macaraig  displayed superb  comeback performance, finishing second in the recently-concluded 2017  Burnaby Barracudas Grand Prix Swim Meet.

    The 12-year old swim stalwart  sprinted  in the last thirty meters to salvage a runner-up finish after a sluggish start in the 100 m freestyle

    He surpassed his own best 1:11 in this event by  three-tenth of a second quicker for a 1:08 tally.

    A  solid effort on the part of the young tanker, who started fifth on the lap and  speed up just in time  to finish second.

    Not only that, he finally got a sweet revenge  against  his toughest nemesis, besting  the latter after four events in the 100 m breast stroke.

    He has yet to beat that kid until the last event where Angelo poured all his might to outlast  his archrival.

    Once he got the upper hand , Angelo never relinquish his lead en route to a triumph over the gritty opponent.

    A great weekend indeed for the Grade 6 student, who dominated the heat in the 100 m backstroke.

    “Well executed and awesome determination, that’s how I described my son’s performance over the last weekend,”  says dad Deedee, who shrugged off  lack of sleep and fatigue just to support  his son’s competition.

    He added “ I will do everything for my son.”

    The elder Macaraig even set up tent as per request of his son  in the Central Outdoor Pool, where the two-day event took place.

    This coming weekend, Angelo will compete again in the PoCo  Marlins Invitational Swim Meet on June 17-18, to be held at the Centenial Outdoor Pool in Port Coquitlam.

