Filipino Mike Plania scores big upset over Greer in Las Vegas

  • admin
  • June 18, 2020
  Boxing
    • Filipino bet Mike Plania scored the biggest win of his career after pulling off a major upset over American Joshua Greer Jr. Wednesday (Manila time) at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

    Plania, the first Philippine boxer to return to the ring since the coronavirus pandemic hit, won by majority decision, 94-94, 96-92, 97-91.

    The 23-year-old Plania (24-1, 12 KOs) got off to a strong start and dropped Greer (22-2-1, 12 KO) with a swift left hook in the first round.

    Greer, who was knocked down twice in the 120-pound catchweight bout, came into the fight as the heavy favorite and the No. 1 contender to another Filipino John Riel Casimero’s WBO bantamweight title.

    The 26-year-old Greer tasted the canvas for a second time after taking another left from Plania in the sixth round.

    Plania lost some steam in the latter stages of the bout as Greer started to apply pressure and fight with a sense of urgency. But Plania did more than enough in the first part of their 10-rounder to come out victorious. (M Giongco, inq)

     

