FILIPINO SENSATION AND 2021 OLYMPIAN MARCIAL IS READY FOR HIS HOLLYWOOD CLOSEUP!

MP Promotions and TGB’s Star Prospect Has Landed in Los Angeles to Set Up Training Camp For His Pro Debut and Next Year’s Olympics!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Before he travels to Tokyo as a member of the 2021 Philippines Olympic boxing team, amateur middleweight standout and Manny Pacquiao’s newest addition, Eumir Felix Marcial, has decided to follow in his hero’s footsteps. Marcial, who landed at LAX on Sunday, will set up his training camp for his professional debut at world-famous Freddie Roach’s Hollywood-based Wild Card Boxing Club, the same gym where Pacquiao trained for his greatest in-ring performances. Inasmuch as professional fighters are now allowed to compete in the Olympics, Wild Card will serve as a “one-stop shop” for preparing for professional and Olympic glory. Promoted by TGB Promotions, Marcial, 24, from Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines, is expected to make his pro debut in the U.S. within the next few months.

“It is an honor to work with the same trainer as my idol Senator Manny Pacquiao. I consider Manny my mentor,” said Marcial. “Every young fighter knows about Freddie Roach and his gym. Wild Card Boxing Club is considered hallowed ground to every Filipino boxer. I look forward to working with and learning from Sir Freddie. It is a wonderful opportunity.”

“MP Promotions was thrilled to be selected by Eumir to guide his boxing career and we, along with TGB Promotions, will do everything we can to prepare Eumir for a successful professional career and a gold medal-caliber Olympic experience,” said Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions. “Who else but Hall of Famer Freddie Roach would Eumir train under? Freddie is very excited to give Eumir a tour of Wild Card and to begin training later this week.”

Before the pandemic shut the world down, Marcial had been on a roll. He punched his ticket for the 2021 Olympics in March by winning all four of his bouts in the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifying tournament in Amman, Jordan. Marcial was the top seed in his division. Last December, he captured the gold at the 30th Southeast Asian Games as well as the silver medal in last year’s World Boxing Championships. His illustrious résumé also includes being a three-time SEA games champion. (Philboxing)

Like this: Like Loading...