McGregor: Fight with southpaw part of preps for prospective bout vs Pacquiao

MMA star Conor McGregor said a possible fight against Manny Pacquiao is part of the reason he chose to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC.

In a Twitter post, the former UFC champion said he tried to hit two birds with one stone by accepting the Poirier fight.

“Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation,” said McGregor.

The Irish fighter reacted to speculation made by Poirier about his decision to accept a rematch.

“Going back to why I think he wants this fight, it’s because he’s angling to fight Pacquiao. That was in the news,” Poirier said on “The Fight” podcast with Teddy Atlas.

“What better way to do it against another southpaw?”

McGregor said he was just being efficient by carefully choosing his opponents since shifting from MMA to boxing won’t be easy.

“It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again. Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair,” said McGregor.

The McGregor-Poirier bout is expected to take place late in the year.

McGregor has been vocal in his intention to meet Pacquiao in the boxing ring.

Pacquiao seems receptive, even announcing a new deal with McGregor’s handler Paradigm Sports. (abs-cbn sports)

