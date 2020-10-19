NBA commissioner shares how G League will help Kai Sotto

The NBA G League will provide an excellent platform for Filipino teenager Kai Sotto to improve on the court and get valuable mentorship, as he continues to pursue his dream of making it to the NBA.

Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner of the NBA, said that in the G League, the 18-year-old Sotto will get “world-class” coaching on all levels. Already, Sotto and his teammates — including Fil-Am guard Jalen Green — are hard at work in Walnut Creek, California together with coach Brian Shaw.

“What Shareef (Abdul-Rahim) and the G League have been able to do with this team is create this pathway that says, hey, we’re gonna get you world-class coaching, world-class strength training, physical conditioning, mental preparation to become the best NBA player that you can,” Tatum said during an appearance on NBA Republika Huddle, presented by NBA Philippines.

“I think it’s increasingly now, just becoming a very viable path for kids looking or aspiring to be in the NBA. It gives them a real tangible path to be able to do that,” he added.

Tatum, who also discussed the recently concluded NBA season during his appearance, said he was especially excited for Sotto and Green.

“I had the chance to see him (Sotto) at Basketball Without Borders this year. And as you mentioned, a Junior NBA alum, so (it’s) great to see him now playing in our G League for Team Ignite,” said Tatum.

“And then Jalen, boy, when we got Jalen, we were so thrilled because he will be a top pick of his class,” he added.

Aside from Green and Sotto, Team Ignite also includes Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd, Jonathan Kuminga, and Indian prospect Princepal Singh. (abs-cbn sports)

