Olympian seeks PSC help

  January 31, 2017
    • Marathoner Mary Joy Tabal yesterday sought the help of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) so she can return to the good graces of the Philippine Track and Field Association (Patafa), PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez said.

    Tabal, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, was given assurance by the PSC that it would reach out to Patafa chief Philip Juico to determine what it would take for her inclusion.

    Tabal, 27, was received by the Patafa last year when she earned a spot to Rio after competing in a Canadian race.

    But the Patafa released her after the Olympics as she has her own set of coaches and a separate managerial team.

    Ramirez is giving commissioner Mon Fernandez the free hand in dealing with the Patafa provided that the Patafa’s rules are observed.

    Tabal caused a stir during the runup to Rio when the Patafa refused to give her a slot on the national team as she has her own set of trainers.

    Only after Tabal and Juico and key Patafa officials met that it was agreed that she will be accepted so she can go to Rio. (N. Giongco, mb)

