Pacquiao, Donaire Weigh-in for Fight Night

By Julian Fortaleza

The weigh-ins for Saturday’s bout between “The Champ” Jessie Vargas and “The Legend” Manny Pacquiao took place on Friday afternoon to a filled to capacity Encore Theatre in the Wynn Las Vegas. The crowd consisted of many fans of both fighters, with cheers of “Jessie! Jessie! Jessie!” fighting chants of “Manny! Manny! Manny!” for much of the event. Spectators from all over have arrived in Las Vegas for the showdown, many of them being from Vancouver. Pacquiao weighed-in at 144.8 against Vargas’ 146.5. Vargas, the taller man, listed at 5’10 has the height and reach advantage over Pacquiao and could prove troublesome for the eight division World Champion.

Before Manny hit the stage, fellow pinoy Nonito Donaire weighed-in for his championship bout against Las Vegas Native Jessie Magdaleno. Donaire will look for his 5th straight win since his upset loss to Nicholas Walters. Donaire weighed in at 121.8 lbs. and Magdaleno weighed-in at 121.25 lb