    02 November 2016
    By EDDIE G. ALINEA LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Once upon a time, there was this 16-year-old  obscure boxer who debuted as a pro in a town in far away Mindoro that lies between the regions of Luzon and the Visayas. The boy, named  Manny Pacquiao, only stood at 4’ ...

    01 November 2016
    Violent and Brutal Dispersal of Moro and Indigenous Protesters

    The violent police dispersal of the rallyists from the indigenous and Moro people in front of the US Embassy last Oct 21 was caught on film, has gone viral and has angered a lot of overseas Filipinos and international friends. This followed an earlier violent dispersal on Oct 18 ...

    01 November 2016
    Being Healthy and Fit the Organique way

    Or why an ongoing exhibit of Salvador Bernal’s costumes and miniature set designs at DLS-CSB honors the late National Artist for Theater Design and his mastery of the literary classics Take good care of your bodies; it’s the only place you have to live in.’—Anonymous “I’m happy championing Organique ...

    01 November 2016
    Senate Speaker recognizes Atin Ito’s Eddie Lee

    Ottawa – Today, the Honourable George Furey, Speaker of the Senate of Canada, recognized Atin Ito publisher Eddie Lee in the Senate Chamber during the Senate sitting.  Eddie Lee was present in the Senate gallery as a guest of Senator Tobias C. Enverga Jr., who paid tribute to Eddie ...