Pacquiao signs with Paradigm Sports

The mega fight between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar Conor McGregor inches closer to reality as both of them are now officially under the same sports agency.

On Monday morning, the fighting senator posted a photo of him holding a signed contract from Paradigm Sports.

“Excited to have officially partnered with Paradigm Sports. Grateful for the support of my family, team and fans as I continue my professional boxing journey. Big things are coming! Stay tuned!” Pacquiao posted on his Twitter account.

Now that Pacquiao and McGregor are officially under the same agency, the official details of the mega fight between the two superstars of this generation will surely be clearer in near future.

Pacquiao announced his fight with McGregor last month.

According to Jayke Joson, Pacquiao’s special assistant, a big portion of the earnings will be donated to Covid-19 victims.

The last time Pacquiao fought was July of last year, when he pulled off a huge win over then undefeated fighter, Keith Thurman to win the World Boxing Association welterweight belt.

On the other hand, McGregor battled Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, when the former two-division UFC champion absorbed a 10th-round knockout loss.

The McGregor-Mayweather fight garnered 4.3 million dollars of pay-per-view buys in 2017, a number that the Pacquiao-McGregor could eclipse once it happens. (C.D. B. Agarin. TMT)

