Pacquiao signs with PSM, eyes McGregor as next foe

REIGNING World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has signed up with Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) as his new promotion firm.

Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson and legal adviser Brando Viernesto confirmed this to The Manila Times on Wednesday morning, saying that the eight-division world titleholder wanted to have better opportunities at this stage of his career.

PSM is the official promoter of Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Conor McGregor, who is being considered to fight the boxing legend.

Pacquiao is still tied to a promotional contract with the Premium Boxing Champions (PBC) of Al Haymon, Joson and Viernesto alhough the incumbent senator has no more fight left at the PBC.

“The Senator will be fighting probably by June or July this year. We will still discuss the details,” said Viernesto.

MP Promotion President and international matchmaker Sean Gibbons refused to comment about the developments from the Pacquiao camp. (J. T .Ramos, TMT)

