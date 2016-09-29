pacquiao-vs-vargas

Pacquiao-Vargas Olympic Punch

  • jfortaleza
  • September 29, 2016
  • Boxing
  • Page Views 14

    • By Rey Fortaleza

    Pacquiao and Vargas are on the road to their November date at the Thomas and Mack Center and the rest of the pieces are falling in to place. Because Top Rank will be distributing the pay per view, there are a few question marks that surround the event. The broadcast commentary team is a quite notable piece of the puzzle that revealed itself recently, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith being announced along with Friday Night Fights host Brian Kenney. Timothy Bradley will be ringside as an analyst as well on the night of the fight. Top Rank staple Crystina Poncher will serve as a ringside reporter as part of the production crew but she will not be the lone female on the broadcast. Charissa Thompson, known for being on Fox’s NFL Kickoff will host the evening’s affairs.

     

    The lack of HBO as a partner for distribution is not a first for Arum, who claimed to be saving 7.5% of the revenue for the evening. He placed Pacquiao on Showtime for his fight with Shane Mosley in 2011, a unanimous decision win, after a dispute between Top Rank and HBO. The absence of HBO does not stand alone as the only curiosity of the event, Nonito Donaire will be on the same card as Manny Pacquiao for the first time ever. Both have been multiple weight champions; both have spent time at or near the top of boxing’s pound-for-pound lists and both have been promoted by Top Rank, so it is interesting that this is happening for the first time. Placing Pacquiao and Donaire on the same card would be a great way to familiarize Donaire with the masses who tune in to see Manny perform. The only problem in this situation is that Donaire could easily headline his own card in the past, meaning that the financial opportunity of having 2 cards is too much to pass up.

    The night of November 5th will be a night with a lot of excitement surrounding it and if it lives up to the hype, the crowd will be getting their moneys worth.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Frayna becomes PH’s 1st Woman Grandmaster

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • pacquiao-vs-vargas
      29 September 2016
      9 mins ago No comment

      Pacquiao-Vargas Olympic Punch

      By Rey Fortaleza Pacquiao and Vargas are on the road to their November date at the Thomas and Mack Center and the rest of the pieces are falling in to place. Because Top Rank will be distributing the pay per view, there are a few question marks that surround ...

    • regina-lopez
      29 September 2016
      11 mins ago No comment

      Philippines suspends mines, seeks to exceed environmental standards in Canada

      The Philippines has ordered the suspension of 20 more mines for environmental violations, Reuters has reported. According to the wire agency, the Philippines, which is the world’s top supplier of nickel ore, is vowing to adopt stricter standards than in global mining centres like Canada and Australia. Most of ...

    • kris-aquino
      28 September 2016
      10 hours ago No comment

      Kris Aquino confirms leaving ABS-CBN, reveals story behind departure

      Kris Aquino has finally broken her silence. After weeks of speculation, the  TV host-actress has finally confirmed she’s leaving ABS-CBN. Kris has posted a series of Instagram posts on Monday, revealing her plans and explaining why she has come up with the decision. Kris, in her first post, thanked the ...

    • uber
      28 September 2016
      13 hours ago No comment

      Uber urges Congress to enact a law on carpooling

      Legislators should enact a law to encourage carpooling to solve the country’s crisis in vehicular traffic. Using technology to cram more people into fewer cars should decongest the metropolis, Uber Manila General Manager Laurence Cua suggested. Carpooling through a smartphone app connects people wanting to share their ride with ...

    • self-driving-taxi
      28 September 2016
      16 hours ago No comment

      Now comes the self-driving taxis, debut in Singapore

      The world’s first self-driving taxis are picking up passengers in Singapore. Select members of the public began hailing free rides Thursday through their smartphones in taxis operated by nuTonomy, an autonomous vehicle software startup. While multiple companies, including Google and Volvo, have been testing self-driving cars on public roads ...