Pacquiao’s fight with Khan gets cancelled

  • admin
  • March 9, 2017
  • Boxing
    • World boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan recently confirmed on social media that they would be in the same ring this April. However, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has now revealed that the fight would not push through.

    Arum, who previously voiced out that he’s skeptical about the unnamed investment group, which was supposed to shell out $38 million for the fight, told ESPN that Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz is on his way to meet the boxer to talk about what happened.

    “Michael is on his way back to meet with Manny but it’s kaddish for the UAE deal. It’s dead. I’m talking to him about another proposal for another fight, not Khan. Khan won’t be Manny’s next opponent,” he said.

    Arum previously set up a fight with Australia’s Jeff Horn but Pacquiao focused on fixing the fight with Khan instead. (J. Leary, push.com)

     

