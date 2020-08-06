Pilipino Golf Association BC Champions

  • admin
  • August 6, 2020
  • Other Sports
  • Page Views 82

    •  

    PGA BC :

    Congratulations to the Champions!

     August 01, 2020  , Surrey Golf Club

    Class A: JayR Pareja

    Class B: Olan Gomez

     

    Closest to the pin winners:

    Hole #3 – Jay Isaac

    Hole #6 – Stan Cejalvo

    Hole #13 – Jay Isaac

    Hole #16 – Mary Anne Velayo

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Ramirez wants assets of scammer seized

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Netflix adds 15 more Filipino films this August and September

      Netflix is back with 15 Filipino films coming on to the service starting this August, including Netflix Original “Love the Way U Lie.” Staying true to their commitment to bring more Filipino content to the service, Netflix is announcing new films from Viva Communications, Regal Films, TBA Studios, The ...

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Kris Aquino’s TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show

      “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino’s new TV show, “Love Life with Kris,” has been canceled again, a TV5 insider exclusively told Philstar.com. Kris, however, has not yet released a statement on the allegation. In her latest Instagram post as of writing, she gave a preview of her TV5 show, ...

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      New mobile app to help notify Canadians of potential COVID-19 exposure now available

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, today announced that COVID Alert, a new national mobile app, is now available to Canadians for free download. The app, first developed in Ontario, helps notify users if they may have been exposed to someone who has ...

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Current and classic shows airing for free on Kapamilya Online Live

      ABS-CBN gives viewers a new viewing experience of its programs as it launches Kapamilya Online Live to provide livestreaming of its new and well-loved shows on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Offered for free and without any subscription fee, Kapamilya Online Live shows a mix of current shows ...

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Latest lockdowns dampen hopes for Philippine economic recovery

      A new lockdown has begun in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines. The lockdowns are seen to dampen hopes of economic recovery in the country. On August 5, it was reported that the Philippine economy shrank 16.5 percent in the ...

    %d bloggers like this: