Pinoy youngsters triumph in Thailand

AIDRIC Chan carded a two-under-70 while Carl Corpus added a 74 as the Philippines pooled 144 and copped the team championship in the Singha Thailand Junior World Golf Championships 2016 at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Hua Hin, Thailand Sunday.

Chan birdied three of the first 12 holes but slowed down at the finish, dropping a shot on the last but his nines of 34-36 proved enough to lift Team Phl to the overall crown with a 584 total after 72 holes.

Corpus fumbled with a double-bogey on the par-5 No. 3 and made three more bogeys against three birdies for that 74.

The Ateneo students combined for 148 in the first round and grabbed the lead with a three-under 141 in the second day. They held sway despite a 151 as the rest, including the hosts, struggled in the tough third day before cruising to a nine-stroke romp over Thailand with that closing 144.

P. Suyasri and N. Harnchokehchaiskul rallied with 141 in the final round but could only total 595 while Denmark’s Frimodt Gustav and Ejlersen Emil finished third at 599 after a 148.

While the boys’ squad, whose campaign was sanctioned by the National Golf Association of the Philippines, rolled to victory, the girls’ duo of Harmie Constantino and Yuka Saso failed to duplicate their title feat in the World Junior Girls Championship in Canada last month, settling for second with a 598 total after a 151.

Constantino wound up with a 74 while Saso, who also took the individual crown in the World Junior Girls tilt, limped home with a 77.

Thais Atthaya Thitikul shot a 71 while P. Poorapanaopa carded a 74 as they closed out with a 145 to run away with the girls’ team plum at 589, nine shots ahead of the Filipinas.

But Constantino took the Class A individual crown with 292, seven shots ahead of Poorapanaopa while The Country Club’s Sofia Chabon placed third at 302 after a 77.

TCC’s Bernice Olivarez Ilas also took the silver medal in Class B with a 303 after a 72 with Thithikul running away with the crown with a 290 after a 71.

Chan also finished tied for first with Gustav in the overall individual competition with 291s with Corpus ended up third at 293. (Malaya)