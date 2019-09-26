Congrats to the Champions:
Class A – Reden Hernandez
Class B – Lito Hizon
KP Winners:
Hole # 3 – Dwight Escat
# 7 – Sonny Bernales
#12 – Sumesh Putra
#14 – Rey Fortaleza
#17 – Ed Hermano
The Circulo Pampangueno’s 34th Anniversary Gala Night Celebration will be held on October 19, 2019 at ...
A Vancouver-based organization dedicated to the promotion of trade and investment between the Philippines ...
Pathways to Canada and The Commission on Filipinos Overseas have signed a Memorandum of ...
The Circulo Pampangueno’s 34th Anniversary Gala Night Celebration will be held on October 19, 2019 at the Holiday Inn, 711 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC. This night is Circulo’s main festive event for 2019 as it has become a custom tradition amongst many Pampangueňos and friends & supporters of the Circulo to ...
The Philippines will send 27 e-sports athletes to compete in the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held in the country later this year. Dubbed as Sibol, the members of the Philippine e-sports team were chosen from a training pool of 77 athletes. Sibol will field squads of ...
The Philippines, Indonesia and Japan formally received the FIBA flag from China on Sunday night, at the half of the gold medal game of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Beijing. Yao Ming, the chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, turned the flag over to Samahang Basketbol ng ...
SURREY, B.C.– FortisBC has received regulatory approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to maintain the cost of natural gas and propane rates for all customers for the period of October 1 to December 31, 2019. “With over one million natural gas customers and more than half of British ...
Sorry for those who wish to see Janella Salvador reconcile with ex, Elmo Magalona. The singer-actress appears to have fallen in love with Markus Paterson. “Ang edge daw nitong si Markus over Elmo is that Janella’s mom (Janine Desiderio) likes him. “Kasi nga mabait daw,” said a kibitzer. Markus’ ...