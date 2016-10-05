Southwoods-Masters pulls away

BAGUIO CITY – Defending champion Manila Southwoods-Masters nearly matched its opening day output Wednesday to build a commanding 23-point lead over Cebu Country Club (CCC) halfway through the 11th Philippines Ladies Interclub golf team championships at the Camp John Hay course.

Top gun Pauline del Rosario led the charge with 56 points while Mikhaela Fortuna and Serafina Kim added 53 and 43, respectively as SW-Masters tallied 152 points for a two-day total of 305.

The 17-year-old Del Rosario, who is set to turn pro next year, made eight consecutive pars before scoring her first birdie on the ninth hole. She was one-under through 15 holes before finishing with back-to-back birdies and a bogey.

Fortuna, on the other hand, had two birdies against four bogeys.

“It’s too early to celebrate. There are still two days left. CCC can still play better,” said SW-Masters captain Marie Claire Wong who did not count for the team with 42 points.

After a respectable 149 points Tuesday, CCC struggled with 130 points.

Mary Kim Hong was CCC’s top scorer with 49 points followed by Jyra Mae Wong (44). The third scorer was either Catrina Martinez or Riko Nagai who each had 37.

Competition in the other divisions was closer.

Alabang Country Club slowed down with 131 points, but hung on to a nine-point lead over Valley Golf South.

Scoring for ACC were Diane Jang 48, Ana Luisa Mendoza 45 and Joan Dayrit-Morales 38.

Valley Golf South collected 125 points from Marielle Isabela Tee (50), Ma. Consuelo Fregil 38 and Evangeline Apuhin 37.

Tied for third spot with 245 points were Tagaytay Highlands (118) and Rancho Palos Verdes (120).

In the Sportswriters class, Eagle Ridge, led by Eden Hernandez’s 50 points, opened an eight-point lead over Camp Aguinaldo Team A.

Eagle Ridge has a two-round total of 246.

Other scorers for Eagle Ridge were Jung Soon Hak (40) and Cathy Neish (35).

Apo Golf was in far third with 227 after posting 112 points in the second round.

Alabang Ladies Golf Chapter seized the lead in the Friendship bracket after drawing 105 points from Luarlyn Barclay (40), Videlyn Toralba (38) and Shirley Plaza (27).

Alabang now has 200 points, 13 points ahead of first-day leader Wack Wack with Victorias taking the third spot with 177 points.

Major sponsors of the 72-hole event include Solar Entertainment Corp., Airbus, Business Mirror, Mareco Broadcasting Network, People Asia and Manila Broadcasting Corp. Other backers are Philippine Daily Inquirer, Fonterra, Mega Fiber, Mastercard, Tanduay Distillers and Zalora.

The results:

Championship: Manila Southwoods Masters 305 (153, 152) Cebu Country Club 279 (149, 130)

Founders: Alabang Country Club 276 (145, 131) Valley Golf South 265 (140, 125) Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter 245 (127, 118) Rancho Palosverdes 245 (125, 120) The Orchard Team 1 226 (131, 95) Manila Southwoods Legend 223 (110, 113) Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club 221 (120, 101) Del Monte 214 (111, 103)

Sportswriters: Eagle Ridge 246 (121, 125) Camp Aguinaldo Team A 238 (119, 119) Apo Golf 227 (115, 112) Camp John Hay Golf Club 222 (106, 116) Davao City Golf Club 220 (109, 111) Manila Golf & Country Club Inc. 211 (108, 103) Anvaya Cove Golf & Sports Club 209 (105, 104) Valley North 206 (102, 104) Pueblo de Oro Golf Team 197 (101, 96) Iloilo Golf 196 (90, 106) Lady Eagles Australia/New Zealand Golfers 195 (98, 97) Bacolod Golf & Country Club 191 (94, 97)

Friendship: Alabang Ladies Golf Chapter 200 (95, 105) Wack Wack Golf 187 (99, 88) Victorias Team 177 (97, 80) Baguio Country Club 172 (92, 80) Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club Team B 171 (89, 82) The Orchard Team 2 166 (80, 86) Port Moresby 150 (76, 74)