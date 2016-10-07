Members of the Manila-Southwoods team that won the 11th Philippine Airlines Ladies Interclub golf team championships flash the No. 1 sign. From left: Pauline del Rosario, Sofia Chabon, Bernice Olivarez, Serafina Kim, Claire Ong, Lora Roberto and Mikhaela Fortuna.

Southwoods-Masters wins PAL Ladies golf

  • October 6, 2016
    • October 7, 2016

    BAGUIO CITY – Manila Southwoods-Masters captured its sixth straight title Friday after the final round of the 11th Philippine Airlines Ladies Interclub golf team championships were called off at the Camp John Hay golf course.

    Non-stop rains rendered the course unplayable, forcing organizers to reduce the tournament into 54 holes.

    SW-Masters, which led Cebu Country Club by 35 points after three rounds, were declared champion.

    “We don’t get tired of winning,” said SW-Masters captain Marie Claire Ong. “Of course, we wanted to play, but we’re nevertheless happy to win.”

    Except for Pauline del Rosario, the team is expected to return next year, according to Ong.

    The other members of the team aside from Ong and Del Rosario are Sophia Chabon, Mikhaela Fortuna, Bernice Olivarez, Serafina Kim and Lora Roberto.

    CCC consoled itself by taking the individual title through Crystal Faith Neri who scored a tournament-best 57 points to edge Del Rosario.

    CCC skipper Mary Kim Hong said they will try again to end Southwoods’ domination, but is unsure of the players’ availability.

    “We still don’t know if we’re going to be available, but the team is committed to play next year,” said Hong.

    The other category winners were Alabang Country Club in the Founders, Eagle Ridge in the Sportswriters and Alabang Ladies Golf Chapter in the Friendship.

    Major sponsors of the 72-hole championship include Solar Entertainment Corp., Airbus, Business Mirror, Mareco Broadcasting Network, People Asia and Manila Broadcasting Corp. Other backers are Philippine Daily Inquirer, Fonterra, Mega Fiber, Mastercard, Tanduay Distillers and Zalora.

    The final results:

    Championship: Manila Southwoods Masters 460 (153, 152, 155) Cebu Country Club 425 (149, 130, 146)

    Founders: Alabang Country Club 412 (145, 131, 136) Valley Golf South 396 (140, 125, 131) Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter 357 (127, 118, 112) Rancho Palosverdes 357 (125, 120, 112) Del Monte 346 (111, 103, 132) Manila Southwoods Legend 341 (110, 113, 118) Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club 332 (120, 101, 101) The Orchard Team 1 329 (131, 95, 103)

    Sportswriters: Eagle Ridge 369 (121, 125, 123) Camp Aguinaldo Team A 354 (119, 119, 116) Lady Eagles Australia/New Zealand Golfers 333 (98, 97, 138) Camp John Hay Golf Club 330 (106, 116, 108) Manila Golf & Country Club Inc. 329 (108, 103, 118) Davao City Golf Club 326 (109, 111, 106) Apo Golf 326 (115, 112, 99) Bacolod Golf & Country Club 314 (94, 97, 123) Anvaya Cove Golf & Sports Club 313 (105, 104, 104) Iloilo Golf 295 (90, 106, 99) Valley North 295 (102, 104, 89) Pueblo de Oro Golf Team 287 (101, 96, 90)

    Friendship: Alabang Ladies Golf Chapter 295 (95, 105, 95) Wack Wack Golf 274 (99, 88, 87) Victorias Team 260 (97, 80, 83) Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club Team B 258 (89, 82, 87) Baguio Country Club 257 (92, 80, 85) The Orchard Team 2 241 (80, 86, 75) Port Moresby 217 (76, 74, 67)

