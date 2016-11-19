Team Philippines at the Taekwondo Championships (Photo Gallery)

Related
Just got back from an Asian cruise that took us from Hong Kong to Australia with several port stops in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. It was generally a pleasant adventure though I won’t bore you with details – already did that with our incessant facebook postings enough for ...
The Philippine Taekwondo Team are in Vancouver to compete in the World Taekwondo Federation Junior Championships held at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre in Burnaby. The events will run from November 16-21, and the Philippine contingent will compete in the various weight classes and vie for medals and a position in taekwondo championships ...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the world leaders meeting in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit. The APEC meeting will be held in Peru. It will be the first APEC leaders’ meeting for Duterte, who won the presidential election ...
Now it can be told: Director Jun Lana and producer Perci Intalan of “Die Beautiful,” which won the Audience Award at the recent Tokyo International Film Festival, didn’t have an inkling that their star, Paolo Ballesteros, was back in Tokyo for the awarding ceremonies. The Philippines won big at ...