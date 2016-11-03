  • Boxing
    • With the evening of November 5th looming, all of the fighters and camps have assembled and are making their final preparations for fight not. Like the fighters, Team PNT has arrived as well. The last of the press conferences took place Thursday, featuring the fighters preparing for the undercard. Nonito Donaire, the biggest name in boxing before the main event was present along with his opponent, resident Las Vegan Jesse Magdaleno. Team PNT was also able to hold interviews with Freddie Roach, Bob Arum, and Rachel Donaire. Friday will see the weigh-ins taking place at the Encore theatre in the Wynn Las Vegas. Saturday features the first fights of the Top Rank event at 3pm with their Pay-Per-View televised bouts at 6. The interviews with Mrs. Rachel Donaire, Top Rank founder and CEO Bob Arum, and Pacquiao’s long time trainer, Freddie Roach, will be posted tomorrow.

     

