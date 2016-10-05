edwin-encarnacion

Toronto Blue Jays beat Baltimore Orioles in wild-card battle

  • October 4, 2016
    • The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the playoffs after a 5-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night (October 4).

    The Jays will battle next the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series starting on October 6.

    It was do-or-die as Tuesday night’s wild-card battle between the Baltimore Orioles and Blue Jays went into extra innings during a nail-biter game.

    Fans filled the Rogers Centre in Toronto to its brim and those who couldn’t score tickets took in the match at The Nest at Toronto City Hall.

    Edwin Encarnacion slammed a three-run homer in the 11th inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-2 victory.

    The Jays dugout emptied, sending a jubilant mass of Toronto players onto the field. The capacity crowd chanted “Eddie, Eddie.”

    The Texas Rangers are the top seed in the American League.

