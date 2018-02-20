New Posts Recently publish post More

  • 20 February 2018
    GMA Pinoy TV partners with Philippine Nurses Association of America’s Events

    GMA Network’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV provided full support to the recent back-to-back events organized by the Philippine Nurses Association of America, Inc. (PNAA) for local and international nursing delegates. The events held in Manila last January 25 and 26 dubbed, “Filipino Nurses Global Summit II” and ...

  • 20 February 2018
    Marian Rivera continues her journey as a Kapuso

    Primetime Queen Marian Rivera remains a loyal and full-fledged Kapuso as she renewed her exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc. last February 5. Marian, who has been a Kapuso for more than a decade, said she feels happy and fulfilled with her renewal of contract with GMA 7, “Malaki ...

  • 20 February 2018
    It’s nice to be the boss – Ryzza Mae Dizon

    RYZZA Mae Dizon continues to impress the viewing public with her wit, charm and humor as she takes on a new role in longest running noontime variety program “Eat, Bulaga!” (EB). Gone are the days when the former “Little Miss Philippines” winner was recognized by many through her moniker ...

  • 19 February 2018
    TRAIN lifts BIR tax collection by 15 percent

    The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)  posted a 15 percent it growth in its tax collections in January, the first month of the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, according to Caesar Dulay, BIR commissioner. At this growth level, the collection in January likely ...

  • 19 February 2018
    Philippine peso weakest, hits P52.12:$1

    The Philippine peso fell to P52 against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a widening trade deficit and concerns over US inflation that led to the currency’s weakest close in over 11 years. The local currency opened at P52.03:$1, traded at P51.90 to P52.12, and finally ended the ...

