Winter Escapade is the annual tourism promotion program of Team Philippines-Canada, which offers an ...
Rose Fostanes, “Osang” ushers in a CAREGIVER success story. TRIBU productions is proud to ...
The Canada Summer Jobs program operates by allowing Members of Parliament to allocate funding ...
GMA Network’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV provided full support to the recent back-to-back events organized by the Philippine Nurses Association of America, Inc. (PNAA) for local and international nursing delegates. The events held in Manila last January 25 and 26 dubbed, “Filipino Nurses Global Summit II” and ...
Primetime Queen Marian Rivera remains a loyal and full-fledged Kapuso as she renewed her exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc. last February 5. Marian, who has been a Kapuso for more than a decade, said she feels happy and fulfilled with her renewal of contract with GMA 7, “Malaki ...
RYZZA Mae Dizon continues to impress the viewing public with her wit, charm and humor as she takes on a new role in longest running noontime variety program “Eat, Bulaga!” (EB). Gone are the days when the former “Little Miss Philippines” winner was recognized by many through her moniker ...
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) posted a 15 percent it growth in its tax collections in January, the first month of the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, according to Caesar Dulay, BIR commissioner. At this growth level, the collection in January likely ...
The Philippine peso fell to P52 against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a widening trade deficit and concerns over US inflation that led to the currency’s weakest close in over 11 years. The local currency opened at P52.03:$1, traded at P51.90 to P52.12, and finally ended the ...