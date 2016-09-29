The Philippines has ordered the suspension of 20 more mines for environmental violations, Reuters ...
By Rey Fortaleza Pacquiao and Vargas are on the road to their November date at the Thomas and Mack Center and the rest of the pieces are falling in to place. Because Top Rank will be distributing the pay per view, there are a few question marks that surround ...
The Philippines has ordered the suspension of 20 more mines for environmental violations, Reuters has reported. According to the wire agency, the Philippines, which is the world’s top supplier of nickel ore, is vowing to adopt stricter standards than in global mining centres like Canada and Australia. Most of ...
Kris Aquino has finally broken her silence. After weeks of speculation, the TV host-actress has finally confirmed she’s leaving ABS-CBN. Kris has posted a series of Instagram posts on Monday, revealing her plans and explaining why she has come up with the decision. Kris, in her first post, thanked the ...
Legislators should enact a law to encourage carpooling to solve the country’s crisis in vehicular traffic. Using technology to cram more people into fewer cars should decongest the metropolis, Uber Manila General Manager Laurence Cua suggested. Carpooling through a smartphone app connects people wanting to share their ride with ...