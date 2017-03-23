New Posts Recently publish post More

  • 23 March 2017
    Star Magic 25 Grand Celebration in Canada

  • 22 March 2017
    Arroyo, Santos & 9 others lose house posts

    HOUSE leaders on Wednesday pushed through with a revamp that punished allies who failed to vote in favor of the Palace-backed death penalty bill, including former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave up her post as deputy speaker for Central Luzon. House Majority Leader and ...

  • 22 March 2017
    PH ‘one of worst places’ for human rights – UN special rapporteur

    The unabated killings accompanying the war on drugs have not only made the Philippines “one of the worst places right now outside an armed conflict situation” but also created a “multifold” human rights crisis, a United Nations expert said. In an interview with Bloomberg TV Philippines, Agnes Callamard, special ...

  • 22 March 2017
    Binay calls for Senate probe vs Montano’s TPB irregularities

    Senator Nancy Binay called on the Senate to look into the complaints that employees of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) have against their chief operating officer, Cesar Montano. “It is imperative that we look into the complaints against Mr. Montano. He is leading an agency tasked with domestic and ...

  • 21 March 2017
    ABS-CBN Awards Shenzhen Police

    ABS-CBN Awards Shenzhen Police for Exemplary Police Work In the Raid and Arrest of Filstream Owners ABS-CBN’s Head of Global Anti-Piracy, Elisha Lawrence, awarded the Xixiang Police Station of Shenzhen Public Security Bureau (PSB) for their heroic police work in raiding and arresting Alan Zhou, Roland Lu, Long Zhao ...

