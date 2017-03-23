Star Magic 25 Grand Celebration in Canada

Related
HOUSE leaders on Wednesday pushed through with a revamp that punished allies who failed ...
The unabated killings accompanying the war on drugs have not only made the Philippines ...
HOUSE leaders on Wednesday pushed through with a revamp that punished allies who failed to vote in favor of the Palace-backed death penalty bill, including former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave up her post as deputy speaker for Central Luzon. House Majority Leader and ...
The unabated killings accompanying the war on drugs have not only made the Philippines “one of the worst places right now outside an armed conflict situation” but also created a “multifold” human rights crisis, a United Nations expert said. In an interview with Bloomberg TV Philippines, Agnes Callamard, special ...
Senator Nancy Binay called on the Senate to look into the complaints that employees of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) have against their chief operating officer, Cesar Montano. “It is imperative that we look into the complaints against Mr. Montano. He is leading an agency tasked with domestic and ...
ABS-CBN Awards Shenzhen Police for Exemplary Police Work In the Raid and Arrest of Filstream Owners ABS-CBN’s Head of Global Anti-Piracy, Elisha Lawrence, awarded the Xixiang Police Station of Shenzhen Public Security Bureau (PSB) for their heroic police work in raiding and arresting Alan Zhou, Roland Lu, Long Zhao ...